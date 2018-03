Spring Cocktails from Henley

Le Grand Fizz

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ parts vodka

1 part St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ part freshly squeezed lime (approx. Half a lime)

3 lime wedges

2 parts chilled soda water

METHOD

Build in an oversized cabernet wine glass with lots of ice.

Add vodka and St-Germain. Then squeeze fresh lime and discard. Top with chilled soda water. Stir and garnish with fresh lime wedges



La Poire Grand Fizz

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Parts pear flavored vodka

1 Part St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

3 long slices of Anjou pear

2 Parts chilled soda water



METHOD

Build in an oversized cabernet wine glass with lots of ice.

Add Pear flavored vodka and St-Germain®. Then add fresh Anjou pear slices. Top with chilled soda water





Le Citron Grand Fizz



INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Lemon flavored vodka

1 Part St-Germain® Elderflower Liqueur

½ Part freshly squeezed lemon (approx. half a lemon)

3 Wedges of fresh lemon

2 Parts soda water



METHOD

Build in an oversized cabernet wine glass with lots of ice.

Add lemon flavored vodka and St-Germain®. Then squeeze fresh lemon and discard. Top with and chilled soda water. Stir and garnish with fresh lemon wedges.



L'Orange Grand Fizz



INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Parts Orange flavored vodka

1 Parts St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur

½ Part freshly squeezed orange juice

3 Wedges of fresh orange

2 Parts chilled soda water



METHOD

Build in an oversized cabernet wine glass with lots of ice.

Add vodka and St-Germain. Then squeeze fresh orange and discard. Top with chilled soda water. Stir and garnish with fresh orange wedges.