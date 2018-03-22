University of Tennessee releases sexual misconduct report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Reports of sexual misconduct nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017 at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Wednesday that the university's Office of Title IX released the findings this week. Campus Title IX Coordinator Ashley Blamey says improvements in the reporting process led to increases in sexual misconduct, relationship violence, stalking and retaliation.

There were 64 reports of sexual misconduct in 2016 and 115 in 2017. There were 23 reports of relationship violence in 2016 and 33 in 2017. Stalking reports increased from 16 in 2016 to 42 in 2017. There were 3 retaliation reports in 2017 after 2016 had none.

The annual findings also included for the first time data on sexual misconduct by faculty and staff saying 26 reports were made against them in 2017.

