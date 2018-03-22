25 Tennessee communities get economic development grants

The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear the appeal about the date of the upcoming mayoral race in Nashville.More >>
A Donelson Middle School student died suddenly from an asthma-related medical episode after a track meet on Wednesday night.
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.
Four Nashville men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in five gun store burglaries across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Your children could be texting about dangerous behavior right in front of you without you even knowing.
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.
Reports of sexual misconduct nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017 at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
Twenty-five communities in Tennessee are receiving more than $9.6 million in grants to help them attract economic development projects.
A bill that would create a "Monument to Unborn Children" in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.
