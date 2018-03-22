Experts release list of texting slang words for parents to look out for

A Donelson Middle School student died suddenly from an asthma-related medical episode after a track meet on Wednesday night.More >>
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More >>
Four Nashville men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in five gun store burglaries across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Your children could be texting about dangerous behavior right in front of you without you even knowing.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
Reports of sexual misconduct nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017 at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.More >>
Twenty-five communities in Tennessee are receiving more than $9.6 million in grants to help them attract economic development projects.More >>
A bill that would create a “Monument to Unborn Children” in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.More >>
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
The bus and another vehicle were involved in a wreck at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Union Street.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
Three middle school students have been charged for allegedly making threats in Bedford County.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.More >>
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >>
He said he was “very sad” to hear she was still in captivity but was also "jubilating too" because she didn't denounce Christ.More >>
