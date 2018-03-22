Experts release list of texting slang words for parents - WSMV News 4

Experts release list of texting slang words for parents to look out for

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Your children could be texting about dangerous behavior right in front of you without you even knowing.

McAfee has compiled a list of some slang words you need to watch out for.

Some of the acronyms are classified as harmless, including:

  • GOMB - "Get off my back"
  • HML - "Hit my line" or call or text me, I’ll be waiting
  • AMOSC - "Add me on Snapchat"

However, there are other slang terms that the website classifies as "risky," including:

  • MOS or POS - "Mom/parents over shoulder" meaning they need to be careful about what they say
  • WTTP - "Want to trade pictures?" This could refer to sending nude pics or suggestive photos
  • ZERG - This means ganging up on or bullying someone

The website also lists some words that could pertain to illegal behaviors:

  • Yayo - Cocaine
  • DOC - Drug of choice
  • Dabbing - Concentrated doses of marijuana (also refers to a dance move)

Click here to see the full list of slang terms from McAfee.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.