9 injured in crash involving MTA bus in downtown Nashville

Several people have been injured in an MTA bus crash in downtown Nashville.

The bus and another vehicle were involved in a wreck at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Union Street.

According to News 4's photographer, the bus also crashed into the sign outside of the 301 Lofts at the Reserve.

Nine people, including seven passengers, were injured in the wreck. The operator of the MTA bus was also injured, along with the driver of the other vehicle.

All of the victims have been taken to local hospitals. Six people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have responded to the scene to investigate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the accident," said Nashville MTA in a statement.

