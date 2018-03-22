3 middle school students charged for alleged threats - WSMV News 4

3 Bedford County middle school students charged for alleged threats

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three middle school students have been charged after allegedly making threats in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office began investigating the Community Middle School students on Wednesday.

The students have been suspended from school pending a disciplinary review by school officials.

The sheriff will be stationing extra deputies at the middle school on Thursday as a precaution.

