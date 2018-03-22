3 Bedford County middle school students charged for alleged threats

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Leon Garlington, 25, has been fired from his role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More >>
Three middle school students have been charged for allegedly making threats in Bedford County.More >>
Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.More >>
Kentucky teachers turned out in droves on a snowy day to keep the political heat on the Republican-led legislature. Their message: they'll remember what happens to their retirement benefits come Election Day.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 36-year-old Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in Milan in Gibson County.More >>
Police are looking for the two men who robbed an Antioch fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
A bill that would create a “Monument to Unborn Children” in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.More >>
From charges of assault to attempted murder, possession of guns and drugs. At a time when youth violence in Metro is at an all-time high. Teens are getting a second chance.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
Leon Garlington, 25, has been fired from his role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More >>
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >>
He said he was “very sad” to hear she was still in captivity but was also "jubilating too" because she didn't denounce Christ.More >>
Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
