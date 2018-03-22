2 suspects wanted in robbery at Domino's Pizza in Antioch

Police are looking for the two men who robbed an Antioch fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

The employees at the Domino's Pizza on Hamilton Crossings said they heard the drive-thru doorbell go off at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.

When the victims walked over to the window, they said there was an older-model white Toyota Camry parked outside.

One of the suspects was crouching beneath the window and popped up when one of the employees approached, pointing a handgun at the victim.

The robber then crawled through the drive-thru window and held the employees at gunpoint as he demanded money from the cash register. It's unclear how much money he stole.

Police said the man crawled back out of the drive-thru window and got into the Toyota Camry, which was driven by the second suspect.

Officials have released a generic description of the gunman, who is described as a black male who is 5'3" between the ages of 18 and 21. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and was covering his face.

