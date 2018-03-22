Nashville high school football coach accused of soliciting student for sex

A Nashville high school football coach has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a female student.

Leon Garlington, 25, is a coach at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.

The 17-year-old victim told police she received a direct message on Instagram on Saturday from Garlington asking her when her birthday was.

According to the arrest report, Garlington "expressed disappointment that it was almost a year away."

Police said Garlington then asked the teen if she would like to do anything with him "like sex."

According to the arrest report, Garlington sent his phone number to the teen and continued the conversation via text message.

Garlington allegedly offered to reimburse the victim for gas if she drove over to his apartment. The teen reportedly lied to Garlington that she was with a friend and could not come over.

According to the affidavit, after the teen did not respond for several hours, Garlington texted her on Sunday and said, "My bad about all this I shouldn't have ever messaged you. Let's just act like none of this was ever talked about. See you at school tomorrow!"

When interviewed by police, Garlington initially said the Instagram messages were sent by his brother. According to the affidavit, he did eventually admit to sending the text messages and allegedly said the intent was to have the girl come to his apartment and have sex. Police said Garlington went on to say that if the teen had come over, he would not have had sex with her.

According to the arrest report, Garlington told police that "he knew it was wrong, and he was weak."

Garlington played football at Brentwood Academy and Tennessee State University. He began coaching at RePublic High School in 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at Brentwood Academy.

Garlington is charged with solicitation of a minor - statutory rape. He was arrested Wednesday night and is being held on $100,000 bond.

