Car flips into 'Stix' sculpture at downtown Nashville roundabout

Car flips into 'Stix' sculpture at downtown Nashville roundabout

The crash happened early Thursday morning on 8th Avenue South. (WSMV) The crash happened early Thursday morning on 8th Avenue South. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The sculpture, known as "Stix," is located inside the roundabout on 8th Avenue South at Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver speeding before crashing into the roundabout.

Police officers at the scene said they expect charges will be filed against the driver, who has minor injuries.

The sculpture reportedly has minor damage. "Stix" is Nashville's priciest public art project ever with a $750,000 price tag. It was installed in 2015.

