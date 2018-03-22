Teen shot in face outside Kroger in Hermitage; Search for gunman ongoing

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A Nashville high school football coach has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a female student.More >>
Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.More >>
Kentucky teachers turned out in droves on a snowy day to keep the political heat on the Republican-led legislature. Their message: they'll remember what happens to their retirement benefits come Election Day.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 36-year-old Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in Milan in Gibson County.More >>
Police are looking for the two men who robbed an Antioch fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
A bill that would create a “Monument to Unborn Children” in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.More >>
From charges of assault to attempted murder, possession of guns and drugs. At a time when youth violence in Metro is at an all-time high. Teens are getting a second chance.More >>
Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday it has completed the first project of the more than $1 billion renovation plan.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >>
He said he was “very sad” to hear she was still in captivity but was also "jubilating too" because she didn't denounce Christ.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
The Nashville Predators are busy gearing up for another run at the Stanley Cup, but the team took time on Wednesday to help make one little boy’s dream come true.More >>
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
