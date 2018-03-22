Teen shot in face outside Kroger in Hermitage; Search for gunman ongoing

The teen was shot just after midnight Thursday in the parking lot. (WSMV)

A teen was shot in the face outside a popular grocery store in Hermitage early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard around midnight.

The 18-year-old victim's girlfriend may be the only person who knows what happened moments before the gun went off.

His girlfriend told investigators they were leaving the parking lot when a black four-door car pulled up and someone fired several shots into their vehicle.

One of the bullets hit the teenage boy in the face. He has undergone surgery and is in critical condition.

The gunman drove off immediately after the shooting.

The Kroger is in a strip mall and shares a parking lot with several other businesses, including Panera, Petco and O'Charley's.

Police officers found several shell casings in the parking lot, along with shattered glass from the vehicle.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman.

