State Rep calls for unborn children statue

A bill that would create a “Monument to Unborn Children” in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, the monument would be entirely funded by private money, but would be built on state property either at the Capitol or the Tennessee State Museum.

Sexton said the statue would recognize children who died during miscarriage or abortion.

“We have the monument to slavery and the holocaust,” said Sexton. “We don’t want these atrocities to ever happen again, so this it put in reference to those two monuments.”

The House subcommittee on State Government voted in favor of the bill on Wednesday. It will go to the full House State Government committee next week.

A spokesman for Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee said the organization would fight the legislation.

“The intention behind this monument is to shame women who have had abortions,” said Francie Hunt, Executive Director, Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. “And that’s the problem I have with it.”

