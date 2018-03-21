Airport completes upgrades to international terminal area - WSMV News 4

Airport completes upgrades to international terminal area

Posted: Updated:
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to announce the completion of the upgrades to the international flights area at Nashville International Airport. (Photo: Metro Nashville Airport Authority) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to announce the completion of the upgrades to the international flights area at Nashville International Airport. (Photo: Metro Nashville Airport Authority)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday it has completed the first project of the more than $1 billion renovation plan.

The airport celebrated the completion of the new $8 million upgrade to the international flights arrival building.

This will mainly be used with the upcoming non-stop flight from Nashville to London and should make going through customs a little quicker.

The upgrade is a small part of the more than $1 billion BNA Vision plan.

The airport is expanding terminals, adding additional baggage claim areas and building an on-site hotel.

Click for information on the BNA Vision.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.