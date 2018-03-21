Airport completes upgrades to international terminal area

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to announce the completion of the upgrades to the international flights area at Nashville International Airport. (Photo: Metro Nashville Airport Authority)

Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday it has completed the first project of the more than $1 billion renovation plan.

The airport celebrated the completion of the new $8 million upgrade to the international flights arrival building.

This will mainly be used with the upcoming non-stop flight from Nashville to London and should make going through customs a little quicker.

The upgrade is a small part of the more than $1 billion BNA Vision plan.

The airport is expanding terminals, adding additional baggage claim areas and building an on-site hotel.

Click for information on the BNA Vision.

