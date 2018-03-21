Cheekwood tulips in full bloom

From charges of assault to attempted murder, possession of guns and drugs. At a time when youth violence in Metro is at an all-time high. Teens are getting a second chance.More >>
Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday it has completed the first project of the more than $1 billion renovation plan.More >>
Wednesday is National Flowers Day and the best place to celebrate that in Nashville would be at Cheekwood’s Botanical Gardens.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >>
A Tennessee man who spent 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his 1978 rape and burglary convictions being overturned has been awarded $1 million in damages.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
A mom’s day starts at 6:23 a.m and typically ends around 8:30 p.m., much longer than an average work day.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
