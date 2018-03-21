Cheekwood tulips in full bloom

Wednesday is National Flowers Day and the best place to celebrate that in Nashville would be at Cheekwood’s Botanical Gardens.

Tulips in full glory were high definition spectacular long before television figured out that technology. It’s proven every year in the spring at Cheekwood.

“This year we went with a pink them,” said Jane McLeod. “Every year is different. We’ve got 80 types, plant early, mid and late, so if you come once, you need to come back. It does change a bit.”

There’s no lasers, fireworks or 3D animation. What you see is what you get – walking, relaxing, looking. That’s the show.

The T in tulip also stands for toughness. It’s 40 degrees out here today, but the tulips won’t lilt in the cold.

"Tulips are actually pretty cold tolerant, so if the temperatures don’t go to the 20s, we’re fine," said McLeod.

You’d think it’s all just Mother Nature, but it’s human nature too. There were 150,000 bulbs planted months ago.

Green thumbs and pink tulips at Cheekwood.

