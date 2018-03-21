Ford accepts job at Missouri State

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee State University Director of Athletics Teresa Phillips announced on Wednesday that men’s basketball Head Coach Dana Ford has accepted the head coaching position at Missouri State University.

In four years leading the men’s basketball program at Tennessee State University, Ford compiled a 57-65 overall record including a 52-39 mark over the last three seasons. The 52 wins during the span is one of the best three-year runs in TSU’s Division I history, resulting in three-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament berths.

Ford, who was the youngest permanent head coach in the nation for his first three years on the job, led the Tigers to a 20-11 record in 2015-16 – the program’s third-ever 20-win season at the D-I level. For their performance, the Tigers earned a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

For the 2015-16 season, Ford earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year, National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 19 Coach of the Year, BoxToRow Coach of the Year and the Ben Jobe Award – given to the nation’s top Division I minority coach.

The Tigers followed up with a 17-13 record in 2016-17 in a season highlighted by TSU receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for two-consecutive weeks. Ford guided the Tigers to a 15-15 mark in 2017-18.

During his time as head coach at TSU, Ford’s student-athletes earned three OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors, five All-OVC team accolades and two All-OVC Newcomer team honors.

Ford previously served as an assistant at TSU from 2009-11 and has made other coaching stops at Winthrop, Wichita State, Illinois State and Chipola Community College. He is a 2006 graduate of Illinois State University.

A national search for Ford’s replacement will begin immediately.