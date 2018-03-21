Maury sheriff: Fatal mixture of illegal narcotics causes several - WSMV News 4

Maury sheriff: Fatal mixture of illegal narcotics causes several deaths

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said the deaths have occurred throughout the counties with several other agencies also reporting deaths.

“We suspect these deaths could be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics,” the release said. “These victims were all in their early 20s and relatively healthy.”

The sheriff’s department asks that if citizens know of anyone using these hard narcotics to intervene.

Anyone with information related to the death investigations or anyone selling heroin or any other fentanyl-laced narcotic should contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

