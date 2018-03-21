Burglary victims use Nextdoor site as neighborhood watch

A woman had deadbolt locks and a security system and filed a police report as soon as crime hit. She said to stay safe, she'll take all the tools she can get. Some residents are spreading word about crime through yet another online means.



"I've had a week of thinking I'd never recover my items again," said Glenda Mattox, heading into metro police's east precinct.

Mattox is hoping police are about to recover something very important, something she fears she'll never see again.

The night of March 10, Mattox came back to her 9th Ave. N. home to find the lights on upstairs, the back door broken through. Among the things stolen was a necklace.



"It was given to me upon the death of my aunt, because I was the first grandchild to graduate from college," she said. "I wanted to pass it to my grand daughter, and it's gone. You feel like someone has touched everything you have. You feel like there are items that are never going to be replaced. There are things in your history that are just going to be gone forever."

A second house in the neighborhood was burglarized within minutes.

A neighbor posted a picture to the website Nextdoor with a still taken from surveillance. The neighbor said the picture shows a man involved in the burglaries.

"Our home was broken into last night," said the post. "We believe we were targeted because they saw us leave. Within 30 minutes of us leaving, they scoped the area, walking around the back of the house and checking the back door to see if anyone was home. One person entered through our back door by force. Our alarm alerted us."

The picture shows a man in a hoodie peering into the camera.

The Nextdoor site is social networking for people who live close to each other. With this post, it's being used as a neighborhood watch.

A rep for metro police said they use the site too to see what's going on in the community. The rep said they just want people to make sure they're filing an actual police report in addition to talking about crime on the site.

Coming back out at east precinct, police have recovered some of Mattox's items, things that had serial numbers. The necklace was not part of it.



"They'll give it to a pawn shop and sell it for a bunch of nothing, and the value to me is priceless," she said.

Right now, there still hasn't been an arrest in Mattox's case. She said police have not told her just yet how the items were found because of the continuing investigation.

To get back her necklace, she said she's up for any avenue that can help spread the word about crime.



"The detective gave me some hope today," said Mattox. "I've recovered a few items. I'd like to recover a few more. I'm a little sadder but wiser. I think we have to use all the tools we can. I think when we talk as neighbors and we share information, we're all better prepared."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.