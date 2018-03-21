1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, Brentwood police car

The THP is investigating a fatal crash on Franklin Road between Concord Road and Moores Lane. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The THP said Anthony Peters, 45, of Pegram, TN, was traveling north on a Harley Davidson Fatboy when he crossed a double-line in a construction zone and crashed into a Brentwood police car driven by Seth Whitt, 34.

"On behalf of the Brentwood Police Department, we would like to offer our condolences to the family of the motorcycle driver killed on Franklin Road today," Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said in a statement.

Whitt has worked with the Brentwood Police Department for 11 years. He was taken to a hospital to be examined. He had no injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation currently has a road-widening project in the area. The speed limit in the area is posted at 35 mph.

Franklin Road was closed between Concord Road and Moores Lane because of the crash.

The 1200 Blk of Hwy 31 (Franklin Road)is closed in Williamson Co while we investigate a fatal crash. See alt route pic.twitter.com/cWfO4hah1J — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.