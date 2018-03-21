Maury County superintendent speaks about critical teacher survey

Maury County teachers are demanding a change in leadership. But the guy under fire said he is not going anywhere.

On Monday night, the Maury County School Board will review the Superintendent Chris Marczak’s contract. He could be fired.

In an anonymous survey given to teachers, they pulled no punches about their leader.

More than 500 teachers took part in the survey by the Maury County Education Association.

Some criticized Marczak, saying there has been a “drop in morale” and a “lack of professionalism in our director.”

When asked if he would do anything differently, Marczak said, “No. There's nothing I would have done differently. We have done what we needed to do for kids every single day.”

The comments in the survey show a difference of opinion.

One writes the “Central office is a joke.”

And, “We have gone so far downhill since new administration came in.”

“My job as superintendent is not wish fulfillment. My job is to motivate others to serve a purpose. And I think you can see by our outcomes on the act, our daily attendance rate, we've done just that," said Marczak.

“In every decision you make, there are going to be some people that like it, and some people that hate it. I didn't get into this job to make people happy. I got into this job to change lives for kids."

Marczak's five-year deal runs through June 30, 2020. If he is let go, the board would have to pay his $180,000 salary until then, including benefits. That tops $400,000 total.

“I think there's no denying that what we've done for kids in Maury County Schools has been revolutionary, and innovative,” said Marczak. “And it's changed lives. I hope we will continue that work, and we'll find out Monday night if that work does continue."

Last year, former Maury County teacher Tad Cummins took one of his students across the country for sex.

Many have criticized Marczak's handling of that, saying the school district ignored red flags.

When asked about that, he said, “There's nothing I would have done differently. We did what we needed to do, in that case."

News 4 spoke with the attorney representing the minor kidnapped by Cummins, Jason Whatley.

“We find his remark to be both absurd and grotesquely insensitive to the obvious failures of his administration, in protecting this child,” Whatley said.

No school board members would comment on the survey or Monday's meeting.

