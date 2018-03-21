Police arrest Shelbyville couple accused of 4 church thefts

Tammie Donaldson was arrested on burglary and theft of property charges for her alleged involvement in thefts at four Shelbyville churches. (Photo: Shelbyville Police Department)

Colby Donaldson was arrested on burglary and theft of property charges for his alleged involvement in thefts at four Shelbyville churches. (Photo: Shelbyville Police Department)

Footprints helped police solve a rash of church burglaries in Shelbyville.

Colby and Tammie Donaldson are accused of stealing property worth thousands of dollars from at least four churches and a home.

The break came on Wednesday morning when police were responding to a car burglary at Victory Celebration Revival Church, 1000 Colloredo Blvd.

Police noticed footprints and tracks from a small dolly or cart that led them to the couple’s home on Woodbury Street.

The Donaldsons have been charged with burglary and theft of property for their involvement in the offenses at Victory Celebration Revival Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Sevier Street Baptist Church and Scott United Methodist Church.

Both are being held on a $170,000 bond.

Investigators are looking into whether they were involved in other crimes.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.