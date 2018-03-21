Freeman won’t enter Metro mayor’s race, endorses Briley

Businessman Bill Freeman announced on Wednesday he will not be running for mayor to fill the vacancy left after Megan Barry resigned.

“I think Nashville will be best served by having Mayor (David) Briley focused on what’s best for our city for the remainder of this term,” said Freeman in a news release. “As a result, I’ve chosen to refrain from entering the race.”

Freeman is the chairman/co-founder of Freeman Webb, a property management and real estate investment company with more than 450 employees that manages over 15,000 apartment units, according to the company’s website.

Freeman does not discourage others from entering the race. He considers his decision to be a personal one.

“It is certainly within the capability of Nashvillians to determine what’s best for Nashville,” he said in the release. “To discourage anyone from running for office is downright un-American. I simply fell that Mayor Briley is the right person for Nashville right now.”

Briley, who had been elected vice mayor in August 2015, became the mayor after Barry’s resignation.

An election will be held on August to select the person who will serve the remainder of Barry’s term, which expires after the August 2019 Metro elections.

Freeman finished third in the 2015 mayoral election, finishing behind Barry and David Fox. Barry defeated Fox in a runoff election since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in August.

Freeman does not rule out running for mayor again in the future.

“While I have chosen not to run in this interim campaign, I have not yet decided what my involvement might be in the mayoral campaign for the upcoming full term in office. I think we will all need to readdress what we think will be best of Nashville’s future at that point. I know that I will still have the same affection, drive, and passion for this city come next August. When the time comes, I will decide whether I will be a candidate to offer a vision of success and leadership to serve Nashville moving forward,” he said.

