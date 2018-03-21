Fire department asks more firefighters, equipment in tight budget year

Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Franklin Road in Brentwood.More >>
A Tennessee man who spent 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his 1978 rape and burglary convictions being overturned has been awarded $1 million in damages.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A woman had deadbolt locks and a security system and filed a police report as soon as crime hit. She said to stay safe, she'll take all the tools she can get. Some residents are spreading word about crime through yet another online means.More >>
Nashville Fire Chief William Swann asked for 67 new firefighters, more medical supplies and more money for specialized tactical training during Wednesday's budget meeting with Mayor David Briley.More >>
Maury County teachers are demanding a change in leadership. But the guy under fire said he is not going anywhere.More >>
Footprints helped police solve a rash of church burglaries in Shelbyville.More >>
Businessman Bill Freeman announced on Wednesday he will not be running for mayor to fill the vacancy left after Megan Barry resigned.More >>
The Tennessee attorney general says lawsuits by local prosecutors over the opioid epidemic are complicating his efforts to reach a multistate settlement with drug companies. In response, prosecutors say local...More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
A mom’s day starts at 6:23 a.m and typically ends around 8:30 p.m., much longer than an average work day.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
