Fire department asks more firefighters, equipment in tight budget year

"If the wind had shifted, we would have lost the building I live in," said Jennifer Pennington who lives in the Bellevue apartment complex that caught fire.

She watched firefighters work tirelessly to put out the flames.

"They don't have enough people now to do what they need to do," said Pennington.

At Wednesday's budget hearing Chief William Swann asked Mayor David Briley for 67 new firefighters, more medical supplies and more money for specialized tactical training.

Whether they'll get it remains to be seen.

Briley said 2018 will be a tough budget year and he's telling department heads not to expect more money.

"We're so short staffed that we only have three per piece of equipment. We don't have any room for shortfalls or flexibility," said Swann.

The fire department isn't just faced with a rapidly growing population.

It's also dealing with an opioid crisis.

In fact, Nashville's firefighters are administering the overdose reversal drug Narcan 100 times a week.

Those things cost money and affect response times.

"Our call volumes are increasing every year, or every month, every week," said Mark Young, the president of the international association of firefighters.

So the question before Briley and the council right now is this: Can Nashville afford to hire more firefighters? Or can the city afford not to?

"Time is the most critical factor in any emergency, across the board, and to not have a budget that recognizes that is an appalling thought," said Pennington.

