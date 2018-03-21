Predators fulfill 8-year-old’s wish, sign him to contract

The Nashville Predators are busy gearing up for another run at the Stanley Cup, but the team took time on Wednesday to help make one little boy’s dream come true.

The team “signed” 8-year-old Devin Roque to an endless contract on Wednesday.

Devin and his family have been connected with the Predators for a couple of days in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Devin is currently battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a cancer of the soft tissue.

On Wednesday Devin was at the Predators’ team practice. He got to be in the team picture and took some shots on his favorite player, goalie Pekka Rinne.

On Thursday, Devin will ride to Bridgestone Arena for the Predators’ game against Toronto in a semi-truck. He’ll also get to ride on the Zamboni during one of the intermissions.

Devin is currently in the middle of a 54-week cancer treatment program.

Cool moment.

Devin Roque signs a contract with the @PredsNHL. The 8-year-old Roque is currently battling cancer and will have a Make-a-Wish experience with the team over the next couple of days pic.twitter.com/IaehikDZv6 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) March 21, 2018

