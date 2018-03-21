Tennessee AG, prosecutors clash over local opioids lawsuits

The Tennessee attorney general says lawsuits by local prosecutors over the opioid epidemic are complicating his efforts to reach a multistate settlement with drug companies. In response, prosecutors say local...More >>
The Tennessee attorney general says lawsuits by local prosecutors over the opioid epidemic are complicating his efforts to reach a multistate settlement with drug companies. In response, prosecutors say local communities...More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
Officials with the Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office say a juvenile student was arrested for carrying an unloaded gun on campus Wednesday.More >>
Officials with the Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office say a juvenile student was arrested for carrying an unloaded gun on campus Wednesday.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking the Mayor's Office for $2.3 million to fund overtime in the coming year.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking the Mayor's Office for $2.3 million to fund overtime in the coming year.More >>
Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
The situation is happening in the parking lot at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
The situation is happening in the parking lot at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>