Gallatin High School student arrested with unloaded gun

Officials with the Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office say a juvenile student was arrested for carrying an unloaded gun on campus Wednesday.

Shortly after school began, the schools' resource officer was alerted that there might be a student inside the school with a gun.

The officer called more deputies to the school. After an investigation, they identified the student that might possess the gun.

The student was taken out of class and searched. Deputies recovered an unloaded firearm from the student's backpack but did not find any ammunition.

Officials say the student is now in juvenile detention in Sumner County. It is unclear if the teen will face charges.

