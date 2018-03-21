Metro police chief requesting funding for more overtime pay

The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking the mayor's office for $2.3 million to fund overtime in the coming year.

The request came during at Wednesday morning's budget hearing at City Hall.

Last month, Sgt. Rob Forrest was charged with felony theft for the overtime pay he made during his affair with former mayor Megan Barry.

News 4 asked the police chief if overtime supervision will change in the wake of the scandal.

"I don't see any change. In any organization, you're always going to have someone that takes advantage of the system, but for the most part, we have supervisors in place and we operate on a system of trust, especially in some key positions," said Chief Steve Anderson.

Anderson said the need for more overtime funding comes from the dramatic growth in Nashville's special events.

The police department uses officers on overtime pay for those events instead of taking officers out of the neighborhoods they police.

According to Anderson, Nashville's new soccer stadium will make the need even greater.

