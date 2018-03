Yummy Protein Pancakes from Erin Oprea

- 1 cup quick oats

-1/2 cup coconut flour

-1.5 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)

-2 full eggs

-2 egg whites

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1 tsp of vanilla extract

-6 scoops Vital Proteins collagen powder

-1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar (it helps the pancakes rise; so, put it in last)



Mix all ingredients together and cook on a hot skillet. I like to top mine with maple syrup and festive sprinkles!