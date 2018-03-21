Drug court employee pleads guilty in embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland

Former Director of the Drug Court Foundation is facing federal charges for her part in an embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland to pocket thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.More >>
Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
The situation is happening in the parking lot at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
A measure that would protect the most vulnerable students moved one step forward on Tuesday.More >>
In light of Poison Prevention Week, experts have released some helpful tips for pet owners.More >>
Police are investigating a home invasion in Goodlettsville. Stay with News 4 as we work to get more information.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >>
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
A mom’s day starts at 6:23 a.m and typically ends around 8:30 p.m., much longer than an average work day.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
