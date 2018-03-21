Police: Man arrested at Nashville airport with 25 pounds of marijuana

Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.

According to the arrest report, Chad Jame Singkeo had just arrived on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle, WA, on Tuesday.

DEA agents asked Singkeo if they could search his bag, and he consented.

Police said they found a green leafy substance inside 25 vacuum-sealed bags, each weighing 1 pound or more.

While he was being interviewed by police, Singkeo reportedly admitted to bringing marijuana into Nashville.

Singkeo, 27, was arrested without incident. He is being held on $15,000 bond and is charged with felony possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.

