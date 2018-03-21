Police: Man arrested at Nashville airport with 25 pounds of marijuana

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking the Mayor's Office for $2.3 million to fund overtime in the coming year.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking the Mayor's Office for $2.3 million to fund overtime in the coming year.More >>
Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
The situation is happening in the parking lot at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
The situation is happening in the parking lot at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Police say a man was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after allegedly packing 25 pounds of marijuana inside his luggage.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
Hundreds of artists will perform across 11 stages in downtown Nashville during the festival from June 7 to 10.More >>
A measure that would protect the most vulnerable students moved one step forward on Tuesday.More >>
A measure that would protect the most vulnerable students moved one step forward on Tuesday.More >>
In light of Poison Prevention Week, experts have released some helpful tips for pet owners.More >>
In light of Poison Prevention Week, experts have released some helpful tips for pet owners.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >>
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >>
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >>
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
A mom’s day starts at 6:23 a.m and typically ends around 8:30 p.m., much longer than an average work day.More >>
A mom’s day starts at 6:23 a.m and typically ends around 8:30 p.m., much longer than an average work day.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >>
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>