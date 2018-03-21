Butch Jones officially hired as intern at Alabama

Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More >>
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More >>
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More >>
So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.More >>
Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.More >>
The 15-year-old has advanced because the scout council has made accommodations when necessary.More >>
A doctor Channel 3 spoke with says getting sick because of cold temperatures is a myth but he also explains why it's more likely for you get sick in the winter.More >>
A former high ranking gang member visited local schools Wednesday with a message of hope and new beginnings.More >>
The workers, whose names have not been released, were electricians contracted by TVA.More >>
A bill that would create a “Monument to Unborn Children” in Tennessee has passed its first hurdle in the Tennessee House of Representatives.More >>
From charges of assault to attempted murder, possession of guns and drugs. At a time when youth violence in Metro is at an all-time high. Teens are getting a second chance.More >>
Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday it has completed the first project of the more than $1 billion renovation plan.More >>
Wednesday is National Flowers Day and the best place to celebrate that in Nashville would be at Cheekwood’s Botanical Gardens.More >>
Nan Casey, the former drug court employee who admitted to stealing money from treatment clients, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More >>
Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, made a 25-minute recording that was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body this morning.More >>
A Tennessee man who spent 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his 1978 rape and burglary convictions being overturned has been awarded $1 million in damages.More >>
