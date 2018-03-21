Driver, pedestrian hit during funeral procession in Cannon County

Two people were injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Cannon County on Sunday evening.

Eltonevon Johns, 41, was driving his pickup truck east on State Route 96 and had stopped to turn into the cemetery just before 5:20 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ashley Beasley was passing the stopped traffic in the westbound lanes when she hit Johns' vehicle.

Johns' truck rolled over onto the driver's side. The 41-year-old was not injured.

Beasley then allegedly drove off the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking to the cemetery.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Demetris Benford, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Beasley, 33, was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

THP says charges against Beasley are pending based on the investigation.

