Experts release poisoning prevention tips for pet owners

Common household items could be posing a deadly risk for your furry friends.

In light of Poison Prevention Week, experts have released some helpful tips for pet owners.

For cats, commonly overlooked dangers include garlic, onions and lilies.

For dogs, watch out for chocolate, caffeine, macadamia nuts and the sugar substitute Xylitol that is found in many candies, gums and peanut butter.

Signs of a possible poisoning include vomiting, a loss of appetite and excessive thirst.

Pet owners should immediately call their veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661 if they think their animal is at risk of poisoning.

