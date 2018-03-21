Police investigate suspicious package at high school in Antioch

Police have cleared the scene after investigating a suspicious package at a high school in Antioch.

The package was found in the parking lot of at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officials gave the all-clear after determining the package was not dangerous.

The school will be opening late at 10 a.m. because of the situation.

Any parents who have questions are asked to call the school office at 615-334-0070.

