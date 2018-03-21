Police investigate suspicious package at high school in Antioch - WSMV News 4

Police investigate suspicious package at high school in Antioch

Posted: Updated:
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police have cleared the scene after investigating a suspicious package at a high school in Antioch.

The package was found in the parking lot of at Independence Academy High School on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officials gave the all-clear after determining the package was not dangerous.

The school will be opening late at 10 a.m. because of the situation.

Any parents who have questions are asked to call the school office at 615-334-0070.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police investigate suspicious package at high school in AntiochMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.