Tennessee search yields man who was on most wanted list

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who was added to the state's most wanted list has been captured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 36-year-old Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in Milan in Gibson County.

The TBI said Ross is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Gibson County jail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.