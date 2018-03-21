Search in Tennessee for man placed on most wanted list - WSMV News 4

Search in Tennessee for man placed on most wanted list

Posted: Updated:
Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt (Source: TBI) Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt (Source: TBI)

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 36-year-old Charius Darel Ross of Humboldt is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The bureau says Ross has a lengthy criminal history with multiple resisting arrest charges, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ross is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is believed to be traveling with Catherine Emily Connors and her 3 ½ year-old son.

The bureau is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Ross' arrest.

