Discrimination trial begins for gay ex-Tennessee magistrate

Authorities are offering a reward for information related to the search for a Tennessee man who has been added to the state's most wanted list.More >>
Wednesday's vote could be the last chance for a medical marijuana bill to pass in Tennessee.More >>
A former Planned Parenthood official has joined the Tennessee Democratic Party as its executive director.More >>
The discrimination trial has begun for an openly gay former Tennessee magistrate who sued in 2015 over her firing.More >>
Officials say two contractors have been burned while working at a nuclear power plant in Tennessee.More >>
From sunshine to snow, warm temperatures to below freezing, it’s not only annoying for your wardrobe choices, the constant change can also wreak havoc on your car.More >>
Fire on the Water Festival is being planned for Gallatin's Lock 4 Park on Aug. 18.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing $30 million for school safety as part of his amendment to the 2018-2019 budget proposal.More >>
A bill to arm teachers is moving along on Capitol Hill.More >>
Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.More >>
