Changing weather can cause problems with vehicles

From sunshine to snow, warm temperatures to below freezing, it’s not only annoying for your wardrobe choices, the constant change can also wreak havoc on your car.

Just like human’s bodies have a hard time handling the constant change in weather, our vehicles don’t like it either.

Now is the time to give them extra love and care.

Winter is officially over, but the weather still lingers. That means your car isn’t in the clear.

“When the weather drops, it’s going to get real cold and you lose air pressure, and when it heats up, you gain air pressure,” said Anthony Nesbitt, of Firestone Complete Auto Care. “So you have to watch that because you don’t want to have a flat on the side of the road.”

This time of the year is one of the busiest for Firestone in Bellevue. Nesbitt said your car can get confused by the weather.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and Tennessee’s weather is unpredictable,” said Nesbitt.

Just a simple tune-up can prevent a lot of problems down the road.

Unfortunately, most customers wait until something goes wrong before they show up at the shop.

“It’s just been hitting me left and right,” said Erie Lawrence, a student. “I am not really surprised when we get a week of sun, I am like, yeah, it’s going to be something crazy next week.”

Car care is the least of these young drivers’ worries.

A flip-flop in weather may mean another day to sleep in.

“Bring the snow to us. I hope we get it. It’s another day off,” said student Princeley Nmoh.

