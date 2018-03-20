Bill to arm teachers advances in House committee

A bill passed in a House committee that would allow teachers to be trained and carry firearms in schools. (WSMV)

A bill to arm teachers is moving along on Capitol Hill.

If the bill passes, it would allow private certified firearms instructors to train some Tennessee teachers.

On Tuesday an amendment was added to the bill that said schools that currently have a school resource officer wouldn’t need to arm teachers.

At least one lawmaker proposed an amendment that required a mental health evaluation. The amendment failed in the committee.

“They refuse to even have the common sense rule that teachers carrying guns in our schools should have a mental health evaluation,” said Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville.

“We definitely wouldn’t want to have somebody come down from Nashville for $100 per teacher to get them evaluated,” said Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, a retired teacher and principal. “Like I say, if you can be in the classroom with a bunch of screaming 6-year-olds, I think you passed the mental test.”

The bill’s next stop is the House Education, Administration and Planning Committee.

