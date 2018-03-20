Silver Alert canceled after Murfreesboro man located - WSMV News 4

Silver Alert canceled after Murfreesboro man located

Clifton Stewart was last seen in Murfreesboro on Monday night. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department) Clifton Stewart was last seen in Murfreesboro on Monday night. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro police say they have located a 78-year-old man who was reported missing.

Police said Clifton Stewart was last seen Monday night.

Officials were concerned because Stewart has dementia and was not believed to have his medication with him.

Stewart is safe and has been returned home.

