Alert issued for man missing in Murfreesboro since Monday night

Clifton Stewart was last seen in Murfreesboro on Monday night. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who has been missing since Monday night.

Police said Clifton Stewart, 78, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. from his home.

Stewart is a black male with brown eyes and bald head. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue cargo jeans, wearing glasses, a silver watch and rubber bands on his left arm.

It is believed that Stewart may be in possession of a handgun. He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Illinois license plate Q261795.

Stewart has dementia and is believed to have not taken his medication with him.

If you have information about Stewart’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.