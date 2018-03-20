New music festival planned for Gallatin

A new music festival is being planned for Gallatin on Aug. 18.

Fire on the Water Festival will be hosted by the city of Gallatin with planning help from Sumner County government, Sumner County Tourism and the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Paige Brown told Council members Tuesday night a maximum of 3,500 tickets will be sold in advance to the event at Lock 4 Park on the Cumberland River.

“We’ll know how many people are coming because we’re requiring them to purchase parking and tickets in advance,” Brown said. “It was the appeal of being on the lake in that setting that everyone was excited about.”

Brown told News 4 she does have concerns about traffic and parking.

Vice Mayor Jimmy Overton lives on Lock 4 Road, which is the only way in and out of the park.

“Here you have no other way to get out,” Overton said. “I can just see this road backing up to Nichols Lane and us trying to get a fire truck and ambulance out there because it won’t happen.”

The council voted unanimously on first reading to allocate $50,000 for the festival. Brown said that money should be recouped in ticket sales and sponsorships. She said there will be ongoing discussions with the Gallatin Police and Fire departments to make sure emergency vehicles will have access to the one-day festival. The lineup is expected to be announced later this spring.

