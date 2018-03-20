Bill to stop paddling of disabled students clears first hurdle

A measure that would protect the most vulnerable students moved one step forward on Tuesday.

The News 4 I-Team learned that lawmakers are looking out for more than just students.

A bill heard in committee on Tuesday would ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities.

The proposal passed its first hurdle, but now without a caveat.

Lawmakers tacked on an amendment they said preserves the parental choice.

That caveat lets parents opt-in to corporal punishment, specifically for students with disabilities.

Now, in many districts, administrators can paddle a student without parental consent, and in some places, parents need to opt out of the corporal punishment.

With that amendment, lawmakers voted unanimously to push the proposal forward.

Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, proposed the measure after the initial News 4 I-Team investigation.

On Tuesday, Carrie Hobbs Guiden, the director of ARC of Tennessee, talked about the impact of corporal punishment.

“A lot of times we’re just punishing them for something that’s part of their disability, and teachers have other tools they can use … that, in the long run, are much more effective than corporal punishment,” said Guiden.

“I feel really good about where we’re at with this legislation,” said Powell. “Obviously we’re going to continue to push this through the house and ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities.”

The News 4 I-Team unearthed the startling discovery that prompted this bill.

In Middle Tennessee, the I-Team found students with disabilities got paddled at a higher rate than their peers.

Last week findings by the State Comptroller echoed that sentiment statewide.

One of the recommendations was to ban the practice for some or all students with special needs.

On Tuesday, the bill advanced from an education subcommittee. Now the measure moves to the full House Education Committee.

