Lawmakers get taste of country life

For years, it's been a favorite Hendersonville restaurant, a place the owner calls his American dream. Now, the people who make up that place are shaken from the frightening crime that just hit. The goal at Casa Vieja Tuesday was to get people out of the cold, wet day and get them in for some hot food with hot sauce.More >>
A local inventor has created a product he said will save lives.More >>
Metro officials are worried about numbers that show Metro is taking in less property tax money than expected. It’s bad news for the budget.More >>
Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers got a taste of the country life on Capitol Hill.More >>
Tennessee State University recognized it’s best and brightest at the annual Honors Day convocation on Tuesday.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Attendance for the first two rounds of the women's NCAA Tournament is the highest in a decade, with an average of 5,067 fans taking in the first 48 games.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
Police have arrested an Antioch High School student for his alleged role in the violent protest during National School Walkout Day.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
Tuesday may be the first day of spring, but it hasn’t signaled the end of winter weather.More >>
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >>
