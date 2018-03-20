Lawmakers get taste of country life

Lawmakers showed their skills at sawing during Agriculture Day on the Hill (WSMV)

Tennessee lawmakers got a taste of the country life on Capitol Hill.

State leaders and local farmers were celebrating one of Tennessee’s top industries - agriculture.

Farm animals were on display on Tuesday at the Cordell Hull Building for Agriculture Day on the Hill.

The governor also issued a proclamation recognizing the contributions of farmers and forest landowners.

“It separates us from other states that we do have great support from our legislature and our government, that they recognize this industry and its impact,” said Jai Templeton, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Agriculture. “We have about 67,000 farming operations across Tennessee that take care of our natural resources, while at the same time provide food, clothes, and shelter for us.”

Students at Tennessee State University also celebrated National Agriculture Day with the very first Ag-Fest.

It kicked off with a ribbon cutting for 27 brand new labs in the university’s agriculture complex.

Along with the new labs, there was a livestock show and a variety of food to represent the different countries of the school’s faculty and staff.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.