TSU recognizes students at Honors Day convocation

Tennessee State University recognized 2,800 honor students at a convocation ceremony on Tuesday. (WSMV) Tennessee State University recognized 2,800 honor students at a convocation ceremony on Tuesday. (WSMV)
Tennessee State University recognized it’s best and brightest at the annual Honors Day convocation on Tuesday.

The school honored 2,800 students who maintained a 3.0-grade point average or higher. Of those students, 301 maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their college career.

One of those students received a scholarship for her hard work.

Abhilasha Vishwanath said it wasn’t just her academics that kept her motivated.

“Being a tennis player gives me that resilience, the determination to do more,” she said. “it’s the competition that has actually built my character and I think that translates to my other endeavors.”

That scholarship was worth $1,500. Vishwanath is a junior studying psychology and plans to work toward a Ph.D. someday.

