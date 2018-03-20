Surveillance video released of two men involved in Casa Vieja robbery

For years, it's been a favorite Hendersonville restaurant, a place the owner calls his American dream.

Now, the people who make up that place are shaken by the frightening crime that just hit.

The goal at Casa Vieja Tuesday was to get people out of the cold, wet day and get them in for some hot food with hot sauce.

“When God’s on your side, everything should work out pretty good,” said owner Hector Salazar.

Salazar moved from Mexico to America as a young man.

“I save up my money and open my own restaurant,” he said.

His Casa Vieja now has two locations and has grown into something of which he couldn’t be more proud.

“Hendersonville is like our family,” he said.

It’s all those years of hard work that makes the crime that just happened so painful.

Salazar said two of his workers were at the Casa Vieja on North Anderson Lane around 10:30 Monday night when two men burst through the back of the restaurant. He said they forced one of his workers to the floor and then robbed the register at gunpoint. Salazar said his workers were then ordered to stay in a walk-in cooler while the two robbers drove off in the direction of Wal-Mart.

“It was a good thing they didn’t lock the cooler because if it had been, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know what could’ve happened. Thank God nothing happened besides the money.”

Hendersonville Police described the robbers as two white men, one about 5'6”, the other 6 foot, both in dark hoodies. Police said they disappeared in a dark-colored sedan.

“It makes me feel worried for the employees and for us,” he said.

Despite what happened, Salazar said the goal is the same, get the crowds out of the cold and in for a good meal. The restaurant was still open Tuesday, but the staff wants to hear those robbers have been arrested.

“Nowadays, I don’t know,” said Salazar. “It’s dangerous. It could happen to anybody, anywhere. You never know.”

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.