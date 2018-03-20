La Vergne officers injured while arresting fleeing suspect

Majibu Kisesa was arrested by La Vergne Police on two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. (Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

Two La Vergne police officers were injured while trying to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

The officers approached a man sitting in a car on Centrepoint Way around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Majibu Kisesa, attempted to flee as the officers tried to remove him from the vehicle.

Police said one of the officers was seriously injured during the struggle.

The second officer, who was also injured, entered a foot pursuit and was able to catch up with Kisesa and take him into custody.

Kisesa, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was released on a $23,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.