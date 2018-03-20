La Vergne officers injured while arresting fleeing suspect

Metro officials are worried about numbers that show Metro is taking in less property tax money than expected. It’s bad news for the budget.More >>
Two La Vergne police officers were injured while trying to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.More >>
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.More >>
Tuesday may be the first day of spring, but it hasn’t signaled the end of winter weather.More >>
The Contributor announced on Tuesday it would be changing its format from a newspaper to a biweekly magazine.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing $30 million for school safety as part of his amendment to the 2018-2019 budget proposal.More >>
A bill aiming to arm Tennessee teachers will be up for discussion in a House committee on Tuesday.More >>
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
Police have arrested an Antioch High School student for his alleged role in the violent protest during National School Walkout Day.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >>
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >>
