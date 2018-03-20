The Contributor to change format to magazine

The Contributor is changing formats from a weekly newspaper to a biweekly magazine. (Photo: The Contributor)

The Contributor announced on Tuesday it would be changing its format from a newspaper to a biweekly magazine.

The magazine will also begin a new partnership with Room in the Inn, with a myriad of services offered to vendors. The price for the magazine will increase to $5 per issue.

The launch of both the new publication and the nonprofit partnership will provide vendors with a larger profit margin and more support for multiple areas of their lives, according to a news release.

To help get things going at the onset, thanks to generous community support, the first run of the magazine is being provided to vendors at no cost.

“We acknowledge that change can be emotional and scary,” said Lauren Dougall, The Contributor’s Director of Development, in a news release. “Our staff has worked hard to prepare for the change, and we believe it enhances our mission of supporting our vendors while providing Nashvillians with an excellent source of interesting and engaging content.”

The findings of The Contributor’s market surveys and focus groups concluded that there is overwhelming support in Nashville for normal and casual readers to pay a little more for a product that provides a distinct perspective on local news and issues.

Corporation subscriptions will also be offered, creating a new revenue stream that will directly fund support services for vendors experiencing poverty and homelessness.

The Contributor is partnering with Room in the Inn to provide and support vendors.

Room in the Inn is an organization that provides programs that emphasize human development and recovery through education, self-help and work, and long-term support.

The profits that result from these changes will be funding programs that support vendors in other areas of their lives, for example, resume writing workshops, food, transportation, job training and so on.

"The Contributor's mission serves both the vendor and taxpayer, for every homeless or at-risk vendor who successfully participates in The Contributor program, the community and taxpayer cost saving is over $10,000 annually," Dougall said.

