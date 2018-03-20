Winter weather expected on first day of spring

Daybreak revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South.

(Crystal Vander Weit/The Decatur Daily via AP). Homeowner Michael Shell, background, walks into his destroyed home with his sister Theresa Wagoner after a possible tornado touched down on Gatlin Road in Ardmore, Ala., Monday March 19, 2018. Severe sto...

A freeze warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Tuesday may be the first day of spring, but it hasn’t signaled the end of winter weather.

A freeze warning is in effect overnight for Middle Tennessee until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties along the Cumberland Plateau, some northern Tennessee counties and some southern Kentucky counties from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Lingering rain will change to snow showers late tonight and into early Wednesday morning in southern Kentucky, our northern counties in Tennessee, and on the Cumberland Plateau,” said 4WARN Weather chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have crews available to treat the roads if needed overnight in the Nashville area.

Spencer said cool, but sunny weather continues through the work week with the chances of rain increasing this weekend.

