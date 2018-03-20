House committee to hear bill aiming to arm Tennessee teachers

Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing $30 million for school safety as part of his amendment to the 2018-2019 budget proposal.More >>
A bill aiming to arm Tennessee teachers will be up for discussion in a House committee on Tuesday.
The Nashville Fire Department has released the funeral and visitation arrangements for firefighter Jesse Reed.
Williamson County parents are invited to attend a school safety meeting Tuesday night.
Police are investigating after a body was found along a busy road in Antioch. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Police have arrested an Antioch High School student for his alleged role in the violent protest during National School Walkout Day.
Tuesday night's baseball game between Vanderbilt and Belmont at First Tennessee Park has been postponed due to the weather.
Two lanes remain open at mile marker 9, which is near the Rossview Road exit. The third "truck lane" remain closed.
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.
Police are investigating after a body was found along a busy road in Antioch. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.
The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.
At least one person was injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, according to authorities.
