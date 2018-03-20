House committee to hear bill aiming to arm Tennessee teachers

A bill aiming to arm Tennessee teachers will be up for discussion in a House committee on Tuesday.

The bill would allow select teachers to be armed in rural counties that can't afford school resource officers.

Employees who are selected to carry a handgun must meet requirements, including nearly 60 hours of training.

The bill allows selected employees to receive training by a certified instructor or law enforcement.

Schools can choose to opt in or out of the program.

The bill is scheduled to be heard at 3 p.m. before the House Civil Justice Committee.

Click here to read more about the bill.

