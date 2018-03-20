Funeral for Nashville firefighter to be held Friday

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.More >>
Federal prosecutors say four corrections officers in Tennessee have been charged with bringing drugs into a jail.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. The pedestrian reportedly sustained serious injuries.More >>
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral Mass beginning at 10:45 a.m.More >>
Police say a Clarksville man fired shots when his neighbor went to his house to check on him Thursday night.More >>
Authorities have made an arrest after finding 40 pounds of marijuana inside luggage at Nashville International Airport.More >>
Witnesses told police the person was driving erratically and was even doing donuts before crashing into a concrete embankment and rolling over near Rural Hill Road.More >>
A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed from life support.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
News 4 has learned some in Metro government have an app designed to destroy records installed on their phones.More >>
A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.More >>
