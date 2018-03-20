Funeral for Nashville firefighter to be held Friday - WSMV News 4

Funeral for Nashville firefighter to be held Friday

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The funeral for Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed will be held on Friday.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6. His body was found in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Reed's visitation and funeral will be held at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral Mass beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The procession, which will begin at noon, will travel to the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.