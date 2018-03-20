It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.

Funeral for Nashville firefighter to be held Friday

The funeral for Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed will be held on Friday.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6. His body was found in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Reed's visitation and funeral will be held at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral Mass beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The procession, which will begin at noon, will travel to the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

