Funeral arrangements released for Nashville firefighter

Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.

It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.

The Nashville Fire Department has released the funeral and visitation arrangements for firefighter Jesse Reed.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6. His body was found in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Reed's visitation and funeral will be held Friday at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike.

The visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., which will be followed by a prayer service from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The procession, which begins at noon, will travel to the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

