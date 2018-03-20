Funeral arrangements released for Nashville firefighter - WSMV News 4

Funeral arrangements released for Nashville firefighter

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Fire Department has released the funeral and visitation arrangements for firefighter Jesse Reed.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6. His body was found in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Reed's visitation and funeral will be held Friday at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike.

The visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., which will be followed by a prayer service from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The procession, which begins at noon, will travel to the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.